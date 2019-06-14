Dr. David Benderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Benderson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Benderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Valley Medical Group Ophthalmology1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 213W, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 612-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind, friendly and helpful! He checked every detail carefully for my father’s eyes. I definitely recommend him to everyone
About Dr. David Benderson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Penn State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benderson has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benderson speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Benderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.