Dr. David Benavides, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.



Dr. Benavides works at J SANTIAGO GUTIERREZ in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, High Risk Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.