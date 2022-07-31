See All Podiatric Surgeons in Decatur, GA
Dr. David Bell, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. David Bell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Bell works at Allied Ankle & Foot Care Center in Decatur, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Allied Ankle Footcare Centers PC
    2784 N Decatur Rd Ste 150, Decatur, GA 30033
    Village Podiatry Centers- Snellville
    3931 Highway 78 W Ste B100, Snellville, GA 30039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Dr. Bell is a marvelous and caring doctor. I have severe plantar fasciitis which is very painful. I jokingly call him Dr. Feel Good because he always makes me feel good--helps me with the pain and how to practice proper care for this condition. He is incredibly caring. I first saw him after a terrible experience with another podiatrist that left me very shaken because the other doctor had been so unkind and uncaring. I left Dr. Bell's office after the first visit feeling completely different--I knew I had found true professional who was really interested in caring for his patients. I have recommended him repeatedly to friends and they love him too.
    Janet P — Jul 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Bell, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1881795599
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Jackson Meml-Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    SUNY/Albany-NYSDOH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

