Dr. David Bell, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Bell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Locations
Allied Ankle Footcare Centers PC2784 N Decatur Rd Ste 150, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 298-6050
Village Podiatry Centers- Snellville3931 Highway 78 W Ste B100, Snellville, GA 30039 Directions (770) 469-6069
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell is a marvelous and caring doctor. I have severe plantar fasciitis which is very painful. I jokingly call him Dr. Feel Good because he always makes me feel good--helps me with the pain and how to practice proper care for this condition. He is incredibly caring. I first saw him after a terrible experience with another podiatrist that left me very shaken because the other doctor had been so unkind and uncaring. I left Dr. Bell's office after the first visit feeling completely different--I knew I had found true professional who was really interested in caring for his patients. I have recommended him repeatedly to friends and they love him too.
About Dr. David Bell, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881795599
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml-Affil Hosps
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- SUNY/Albany-NYSDOH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
