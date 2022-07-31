Overview

Dr. David Bell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Bell works at Allied Ankle & Foot Care Center in Decatur, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.