Dr. David Bell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Bell works at Bell Sports Medicine Institute - a division of BASS Medical Group in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bell Sports Medicine Institute
    5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 202, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 600-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2019
    Best Doctor I have ever been to, and I’ve been to a lot.
    Dorine Julius — Dec 02, 2019
    About Dr. David Bell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619916293
    Education & Certifications

    • Fowler Kennedy Clin-U Western Ont
    • University of California-Irvine Medical Center
    • Uc Irvine Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bell works at Bell Sports Medicine Institute - a division of BASS Medical Group in Pleasanton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bell’s profile.

    Dr. Bell has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

