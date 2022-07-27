See All Otolaryngologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. David Bell, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Bell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Bell works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Foundation Hospitals Anaheim
    3460 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 644-2068
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Newport Oral Surgery
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 506, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 760-1661

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. David Bell, MD
    About Dr. David Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346430279
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

