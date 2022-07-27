Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
Kaiser Foundation Hospitals Anaheim3460 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (714) 644-2068Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Newport Oral Surgery1401 Avocado Ave Ste 506, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 760-1661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Great, awesome doctor. I am so happy that I chose to have surgery done with him. I feel so lucky and blessed to have my health back! If you have jaw issues don’t hesitate!
About Dr. David Bell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346430279
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
