Dr. David Behrman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Behrman, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Behrman, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Dr. Behrman works at
Locations
-
1
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dentistry525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5175
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behrman?
I have spent my entire adult life suffering from chronic jaw and coinciding facial pain along with severe headaches. I am so grateful to Dr. Behrman and his outstanding team for identifying the real source of what I was always sold on as TMJ. Dr. Behrman deserves the highest of praise for explaining the issues, managing expectations, ensuring a successful result and providing timely responses whenever I had any concerns. Excellent surgeon while displaying compassion, empathy and concern. Cannot say enough great things about his work. I am lucky and grateful to have been introduced to him and to have been under his care.
About Dr. David Behrman, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1609876671
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behrman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behrman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behrman works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behrman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behrman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.