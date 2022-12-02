See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in New York, NY
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Dr. David Behrman, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center

Dr. Behrman works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dentistry
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 (212) 746-5175

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Mandibular Hypoplasia
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Mandibular Hypoplasia

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 02, 2022
    I have spent my entire adult life suffering from chronic jaw and coinciding facial pain along with severe headaches. I am so grateful to Dr. Behrman and his outstanding team for identifying the real source of what I was always sold on as TMJ. Dr. Behrman deserves the highest of praise for explaining the issues, managing expectations, ensuring a successful result and providing timely responses whenever I had any concerns. Excellent surgeon while displaying compassion, empathy and concern. Cannot say enough great things about his work. I am lucky and grateful to have been introduced to him and to have been under his care.
    MFDaly — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. David Behrman, DMD

    Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    English
    1609876671
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Behrman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Behrman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Behrman works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behrman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behrman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

