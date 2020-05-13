Dr. David Behling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Behling, MD
Overview
Dr. David Behling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Dr Behling LLC94-837 Waipahu St, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 585-0785
Dr Behling LLC66-150 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712 Directions (808) 585-0785
Dr Behling LLC1600 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 817, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Behling is genuine and great doctor. For a long time I was under the impression that Dr. Behling was my primary physician, he took the time to tell me a few times due to the lack of my memory that he wasn't. Dr. Behling and his staff to my experience was always busy with patients; however, even with a full waiting room, I felt genuinely cared for. Moreover, it was difficult to leave this office due to moving out of state but any patient would be privileged to have Dr. Behling and his team's care.
About Dr. David Behling, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639356645
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behling speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Behling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.