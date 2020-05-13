See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Waipahu, HI
Dr. David Behling, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Behling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Behling works at CHARLIE Y SONIDO MD INC in Waipahu, HI with other offices in Haleiwa, HI and Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Behling LLC
    94-837 Waipahu St, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 585-0785
    Dr Behling LLC
    66-150 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 585-0785
    Dr Behling LLC
    1600 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 817, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bone Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bone Disorders

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr Behling is genuine and great doctor. For a long time I was under the impression that Dr. Behling was my primary physician, he took the time to tell me a few times due to the lack of my memory that he wasn't. Dr. Behling and his staff to my experience was always busy with patients; however, even with a full waiting room, I felt genuinely cared for. Moreover, it was difficult to leave this office due to moving out of state but any patient would be privileged to have Dr. Behling and his team's care.
    About Dr. David Behling, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639356645
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Behling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Behling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

