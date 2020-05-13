Overview

Dr. David Behling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Behling works at CHARLIE Y SONIDO MD INC in Waipahu, HI with other offices in Haleiwa, HI and Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.