Dr. David Behar, MD
Overview
Dr. David Behar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
W. Timothy Scharle MD35 E Elizabeth Ave Ste 37, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (610) 865-1303
2
Champaign Dental Group1418 Clarion St, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (610) 376-8558
- 3 220 N 5th St, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (610) 372-1484
New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, The Recovery center16 S Main St, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (215) 538-3403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Behar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1497739916
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Behar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behar.
