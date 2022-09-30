Overview

Dr. David Beeks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital and ProMedica Bay Park Hospital.



Dr. Beeks works at Maumee Bay Orthopedics in Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.