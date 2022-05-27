See All Cardiologists in Kingsport, TN
Dr. David Beckner, MD

Cardiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Beckner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their fellowship with West Virginia University

Dr. Beckner works at Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN, Wytheville, VA, Abingdon, VA and Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 230-5000
  2. 2
    Wellmont Cardiology Services
    1 Medical Park Blvd Ste 458W, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 844-4800
  3. 3
    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    360 VIRGINIA AVE, Wytheville, VA 24382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 230-5000
  4. 4
    Wellmont Cardiology Services
    24530 Falcon Place Blvd Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 739-0067
  5. 5
    Wellmont Medical Associates Inc
    271 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 844-4800
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Wellmont Cardiology Services
    2428 Knob Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 282-5054

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Johnston Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2022
    Doctor was very professional and performed the surgery efficiently.
    Desiree Keithan — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. David Beckner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326074220
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • West Virginia University
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Beckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beckner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beckner has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

