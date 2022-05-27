Overview

Dr. David Beckner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their fellowship with West Virginia University



Dr. Beckner works at Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN, Wytheville, VA, Abingdon, VA and Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.