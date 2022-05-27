Dr. David Beckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Beckner, MD
Overview
Dr. David Beckner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their fellowship with West Virginia University
Dr. Beckner works at
Locations
Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-5000
Wellmont Cardiology Services1 Medical Park Blvd Ste 458W, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-4800
Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute360 VIRGINIA AVE, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (423) 230-5000
Wellmont Cardiology Services24530 Falcon Place Blvd Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 739-0067
Wellmont Medical Associates Inc271 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-4800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Wellmont Cardiology Services2428 Knob Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-5054
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was very professional and performed the surgery efficiently.
About Dr. David Beckner, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1326074220
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckner works at
Dr. Beckner has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.