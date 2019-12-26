See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Becker, MD

Dermatology
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Becker, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Becker works at David Becker, MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    David Becker, MD PC
    205 E 69th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10021 (212) 772-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 19 ratings
    Dec 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Becker, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker works at David Becker, MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

    Dr. Becker has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

