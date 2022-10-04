Overview

Dr. David Bear, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Bear works at Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Navarre, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Nerve Conduction Studies and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.