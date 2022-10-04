Dr. David Bear, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bear, DO
Overview
Dr. David Bear, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Bear works at
Locations
-
1
Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders - Pensacola1110 Airport Blvd Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 438-1136Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Emerald Coast Neurology8880 Navarre Pkwy Ste 101, Navarre, FL 32566 Directions (850) 438-1136
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bear?
He’s fantastic. Humorous and informative. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. David Bear, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1689643645
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Grand View Hospital
- Martin Army Community Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bear works at
Dr. Bear has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Nerve Conduction Studies and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.