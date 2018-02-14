Dr. David Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Beal, MD
Overview
Dr. David Beal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their residency with University of Chicago
Locations
Alaska Dizziness and Balance Center3650 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 561-1426
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beal was a wealth of information and a joy to work with! He is thorough and really cares about his patients. After one visit I am cured!!!
About Dr. David Beal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1851391395
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- USPHS Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beal has seen patients for Meniere's Disease and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.