Overview

Dr. David Beaird, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Beaird works at Urology Clinic in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.