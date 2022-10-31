Overview

Dr. David Bauman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Salem Medical Center.



Dr. Bauman works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart New Salem in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.