Dr. David Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. David Baum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
The Association for Women's Health Care30 N Michigan Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 726-3917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northbrook Office1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 502, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 469-4702
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baum always takes the time to assess me physically and mentally. He reviews everything he knows about me and about my family and makes it clear that I am always welcome to call upon him. A very comforting human being.
About Dr. David Baum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1245296888
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baum has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.