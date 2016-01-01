See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. David Bastawros, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Bastawros, DPM

Wound & Burn Care
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Bastawros, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Dr. Bastawros works at Vascular & Diabetic Foot Center in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Cardiovascular
    4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 814-3480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Bunion Surgery
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bastawros?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Bastawros, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Bastawros, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bastawros to family and friends

    Dr. Bastawros' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bastawros

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Bastawros, DPM.

    About Dr. David Bastawros, DPM

    Specialties
    • Wound & Burn Care
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770588634
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bastawros, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bastawros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bastawros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bastawros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bastawros works at Vascular & Diabetic Foot Center in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bastawros’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bastawros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bastawros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bastawros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bastawros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Bastawros, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.