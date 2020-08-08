Overview

Dr. David Bass, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bass works at David M Bass MD PC in Hartford, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.