Overview

Dr. David Bass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Bass works at North Richland Hills Digestive Health in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.