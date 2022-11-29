Overview

Dr. David Baskin, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Baskin works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.