Dr. David Baskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Baskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Baskin, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Baskin works at
Locations
-
1
Outpatient Center6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baskin?
If you have the privilege to see Dr. Baskin, you are blessed! His work speaks for itself! He is a WORLD CLASS surgeon and THE EXPERT on Pituitary Tumors! He has pioneered a non-invasive surgery for pituitary tumors. He was my husbands surgeon and we felt honored to have him! Surgery was perfect! One would expect a physician of this status to be a bit full of himself; but he is anything but! He is fun, friendly and very outgoing. Wonderful experience!!!
About Dr. David Baskin, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1215962485
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University Calif
- University of California, San Francisco - San Francisco, CA
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baskin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baskin works at
Dr. Baskin speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.