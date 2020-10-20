Dr. David Barzilai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barzilai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Barzilai, MD
Dr. David Barzilai, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MA.
New England Dermatology PC3455 Main St Ste 5, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-9600
Dermatology Associates of Winchester955 Main St Ste G6, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (978) 969-6929
- Baystate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I've been seeing Dr. Barzilai for over five years. His credentials are impressive MD, PhD, from great schools and completed with highest honors. I had my last exam in October 2020. It was comprehensive as always. The doctor is very good when it comes to answering questions. He is now using a scribe instead of a dictaphone. I believe this is a plus as it is less distracting, thus enhancing communications. Wilbraham, MA
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Dr. Barzilai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barzilai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barzilai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barzilai has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barzilai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barzilai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barzilai.
