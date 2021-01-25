Overview

Dr. David Barras, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tyler Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Barras works at Dr. Dean Clerico in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.