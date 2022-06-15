Dr. David Barrall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Barrall, MD
Overview
Dr. David Barrall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Locations
Hand Surgery Specialists151 Waterman St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 274-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barrall is wonderful! Outstandingly skilled in his craft, gentle and honest in his approach, considerate of his patients, and a good person at heart. I am thankful for his service and am especially appreciative of his genuine, heartfelt nature.
About Dr. David Barrall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1871581389
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Brigham Chldns
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Plastic Surgery
