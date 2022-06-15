See All Plastic Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. David Barrall, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Barrall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center and Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Barrall works at Dr. David T Barrall in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hand Surgery Specialists
    151 Waterman St, Providence, RI 02906 (401) 274-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Roger Williams Medical Center
  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr Barrall is wonderful! Outstandingly skilled in his craft, gentle and honest in his approach, considerate of his patients, and a good person at heart. I am thankful for his service and am especially appreciative of his genuine, heartfelt nature.
    Alex — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. David Barrall, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871581389
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Brigham Chldns
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Barrall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrall works at Dr. David T Barrall in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Barrall’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

