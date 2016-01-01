Overview

Dr. David Baron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Baron works at CHA Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.