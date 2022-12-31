Dr. David Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Barnett, MD
Overview
Dr. David Barnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Neurosurgery6080 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 823-2052Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I waited over ten years before having back surgery until I couldn't bear the pain anymore. I met with several surgeons before a friend recommended Dr. Barnett. Best referral I've every received! I am five weeks post-surgery and all of the old pain is gone. I still have some recovery to go but my whole life has been changed for the better because of Dr. Barnett. The outcome thus far is actually better than I expected by far. In addition to being highly qualified and experienced, Dr. Barnett is very personable and explained my specific issues and how he would address them. I am very grateful to Dr. Barnett for all he has done for me.
About Dr. David Barnett, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245251743
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
