Dr. David Barnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Barnett works at Texas Neurosurgery LLP, Dallas, TX in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.