Dr. David Barnes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Barnes, DO
Overview
Dr. David Barnes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.
Dr. Barnes works at
Locations
-
1
Community Health & Rehabilitation Sc275 W Higgins Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 885-8820
- 2 55 S Main St Ste 345, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 334-1065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnes?
Dr. Barnes has been very instrumental in helping me understand and reach my goal weight. He has taught me to eat healthy and be healthy.
About Dr. David Barnes, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1275526741
Education & Certifications
- Hinsdale Hospital
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.