Dr. David Barnes, DO
Overview
Dr. David Barnes, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
David L. Barnes, DO, PC3719 E Meridian Loop, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 376-2868
Hospital Affiliations
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnes is friendly and conversational. He listens to your details then focuses on solutions. It is a calm atmosphere which is great on people than do not like going to the doctor.
About Dr. David Barnes, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124081211
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Gustavus Adolphus College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
