Dr. David Barnes, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Barnes works at David L. Barnes, DO, PC in Wasilla, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.