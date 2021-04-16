See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Plainsboro, NJ
Dr. David Barile, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Barile, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Barile works at Center for Pelvic Wellness in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center Acute Rehabilitation
    1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 497-1210
  2. 2
    Princeton Care Center
    728 Bunn Dr, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Anxiety
Obesity
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 16, 2021
    I have worked serving hospice patients with Dr. Barile for the last 2.5 years and he is an amazing advocate for our elders and their compassionate care at the end of life!
    Marcelle Mcgovern, LSW — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. David Barile, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063461283
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Barile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barile has seen patients for Ataxia, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

