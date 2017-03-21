Dr. David Bargnesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bargnesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bargnesi, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bargnesi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Urology Associates of Northeast Florida1715 Village Way # 220, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 567-4858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Associates of Northeast Florida1658 St Vincents Way Ste 220, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 605-3598
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a kidney stone in the middle of the night (EEK1), had to go to the hospital to get relief. They told me to follow up with a urologist the next day. I decided to go with Dr. Bargnesi (in my network, and I knew of him from OP hospital where I volunteer). He solved my problem by telling me to use "beer therapy", which would cause me to urinate more, more quickly. Nice guy.
About Dr. David Bargnesi, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1407014814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bargnesi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bargnesi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bargnesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bargnesi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bargnesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bargnesi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bargnesi.
