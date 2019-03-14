Dr. David Baratz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Baratz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Baratz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA BEACH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS / SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Baratz works at
Locations
1
Paradise Valley Family Care Pllc3811 E Bell Rd Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 298-1932
2
Central Arizona Medical Assocs19841 N 27th Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 443-4068
3
Pulmonary Associates1112 E MCDOWELL RD, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 258-4951
4
Tempe St. Luke's Hospital1500 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 784-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baratz is extremely thorough and thoughtful. Excellent bedside manners.
About Dr. David Baratz, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104879436
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA BEACH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS / SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
