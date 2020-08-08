Dr. David Baranano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baranano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Baranano, MD
Dr. David Baranano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-3377
Retina Specialists9700 Patuxent Woods Dr Ste 110, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 772-9700
Retina Specialists77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 682-9700
Retina Specialists6569 N Charles St Ste 605, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 296-9700
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
The smoothest and easier injection in my eye for AMD I experienced. Dr Baranano is highly skilled Retina care physician.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1407992050
- Emory University
- Wilmer Institute Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- University of Maryland - Mercy Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Yale University
- Ophthalmology
