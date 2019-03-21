Dr. David Bank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bank, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bank, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Northern Westchester Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology359 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful employees
About Dr. David Bank, MD
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1558337667
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bank accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bank has seen patients for Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.