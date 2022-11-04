See All Anesthesiologists in Wayne, NJ
Anesthesiology
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Bandola, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.

Dr. Bandola works at Altair Health in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wayne
    601 Hamburg Tpke Ste 204, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 248-0668
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 04, 2022
    The office is immaculate lean.Staff is very personable, professional and handled insurance approvals with ease. Dr. Bandola took his time to explain every aspect of my procedure, options and expectations. He saw things in my MRI previous highly rated physicians did not see or mention to me. I made the right choice going to him and highly recommend him. Great bedside manner and respectful. Honestly the best all around physician I have been to in years.
    Todd Leonard — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Bandola, MD
    About Dr. David Bandola, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487827408
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bandola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bandola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

