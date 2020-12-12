Overview

Dr. David Balot, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Balot works at Barry H Balot DO in Lindenhurst, NY with other offices in Amityville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.