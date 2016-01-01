Dr. David Ballard III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ballard III, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ballard III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Ballard III works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Suku George, MD, MPH, FACP, FACG711 Canton Rd NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Ballard III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1245215953
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballard III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballard III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballard III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballard III works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballard III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard III.
