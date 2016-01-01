Dr. David Bala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bala, MD
Dr. David Bala, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 951-1050
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1164953055
- Emergency Medicine
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Bala accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
