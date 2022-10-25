Overview

Dr. David Baker, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Freeman Health System in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.