Overview

Dr. David Baker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Baker works at Baker Eye Institute in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Hypertension and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.