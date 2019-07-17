Overview

Dr. David Baird, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Roper Hospital.



Dr. Baird works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners General Surgery in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.