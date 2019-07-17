Dr. David Baird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Baird, MD
Dr. David Baird, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Roper Hospital.
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners General Surgery510 Albemarle Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 723-6426Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Roper Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding surgeon. My surgery went very smoothly and I was back on my feet in a few days. He is extremely knowledgeable and has a wealth of experience. He explained everything to me and ensured I knew what to expect.
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Baird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baird has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.