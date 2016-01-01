Dr. Bains accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Bains, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bains, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital, Lincoln Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Bains works at
Locations
-
1
Huntsville Center for Sight2780 Bob Wallace Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (256) 533-4626
-
2
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 534-2429MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Lincoln Medical Center
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bains?
About Dr. David Bains, MD
- Nephrology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1447419288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bains works at
Dr. Bains has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bains has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bains.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.