Dr. David Bailey, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Bailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .

Dr. Bailey works at Practice in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Livingston, TX and Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Endocrinology
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384
    Saturday
    Closed
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    601 Ogletree Dr Ste C, Livingston, TX 77351
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    1111 W Frank Ave Ste 301, Lufkin, TX 75904
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Tinnitus

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Tinnitus
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Balloon Sinuplasty
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Scan
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Lip, Excision or Resection
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue Cancer
Uvulectomy
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Wound Repair

Ratings & Reviews

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Mar 21, 2018
Jeff in Livingston, TX — Mar 21, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Bailey, MD

  Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
  36 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1548277882
Education & Certifications

  Carraway Methodist Med Center
  LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
  Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
  CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

