Overview
Dr. David Bailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Endocrinology17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group601 Ogletree Dr Ste C, Livingston, TX 77351 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1111 W Frank Ave Ste 301, Lufkin, TX 75904 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
I had been to two other ENT specialists after suffering a sudden hearing loss. Neither one made a correct diagnosis. At wits end, I decided to drive to Lufkin to Dr. Bailey. Scheduling was a breeze, his staff was prompt and courteous, my wait in the waiting room was less than 10 minutes. Dr. Bailey spent almost 30 minutes with me going over everything, unlike the others I had seen, who spent less than 5 minutes. After the diagnosis, he scheduled a CT scan. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Bailey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Med Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bailey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
