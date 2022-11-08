Overview

Dr. David Baggett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Baggett works at Summerville Primary Care in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.