Dr. David Baer, MD
Dr. David Baer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Baer works at
Harvard Park2535 S Downing St Ste 400, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 963-0604
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
In 1999 Dr Baer repaired my hernia on my right side and my umbilical hernia too. Both are fine to this day. Thank you Dr Baer.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1962411280
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics|University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
Dr. Baer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baer.
