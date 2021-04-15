Dr. David Bae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bae, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bae, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southcoast Health Urology1601 S Main St, Fall River, MA 02724 Directions (508) 678-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had a radical retropubic prostatectomy. Although some may feel anxious when awaiting this surgery, I felt totally at ease. The doc was great from my perspective. Extremely personable and conversational prior and after. I never doubted I was in great hands. Was off all pain meds in four days and am recuperating better than I expected. The entire experience at Charlton Memorial and with Dr. Bae was great so far. Rest easy in his hands.
About Dr. David Bae, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891914669
Education & Certifications
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bae has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bae has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.