Dr. David Badolato, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Badolato works at Badolato's Family Health in Melbourne, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.