Dr. David Bader, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Bader works at South County Cardiology in Wakefield, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.