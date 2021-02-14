Dr. David Badawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Badawi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Central Eye Care, LTD3030 W Salt Creek Ln # 300, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 978-4535Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was very impressed with Dr. Badawi, he really listens to your questions and concerns, and patiently and kindly answers all of them. I never felt rushed, or that he didn’t have time for my many questions! I will definitely go back to Dr. Badawi for any eye issues that I have.
- Mercy Hospital Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
