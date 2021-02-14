See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. David Badawi, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Badawi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Badawi works at Central Eye Care in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Chorioretinal Scars and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Eye Care, LTD
    3030 W Salt Creek Ln # 300, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 978-4535
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects
Chorioretinal Scars
Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Chorioretinal Scars
Floaters

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Badawi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Ophthalmology
