Overview

Dr. David Badawi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Badawi works at Central Eye Care in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Chorioretinal Scars and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.