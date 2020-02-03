Overview

Dr. David Babbitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Babbitt works at Mercy Heart Institute in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.