Dr. David Baasch, DDS
Dr. David Baasch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wallingford, VT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY.
David A. Baasch DDS PC42 N Main St, Wallingford, VT 05773 Directions (802) 214-8403
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
I have been a patient of Dr Baasch’s for over 2 years. His care and his staff’s care is unbeatable. Everyone is professional and and kind and put me at ease. Excellent dentistry.
- 40 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
Dr. Baasch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
265 patients have reviewed Dr. Baasch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baasch.
