Dr. David Azouz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Azouz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Azouz, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med.
Dr. Azouz works at
Locations
-
1
Liposuction Surgery7777 Forest Ln Ste C802, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 702-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azouz?
My surgery has changed my life! I was born with pectus excavatum. With this deformity, women like me typically have deformed and underdeveloped breasts. I've wanted a surgery since middle school, but could never afford the procedure. I've struggled with my confidence and hid myself behind special bras, oversized shirts, and obsessive workouts to hide the deformity as much as possible. Researching procedures and pricing has been yearly routine for me, but this year I stumbled across Dr. Azouz's website where they specialized in this deformity. I requested a consultation and was contacted the next day. I was told the procedure would be covered by Care Credit and I simply said yes (at 30-years-old). I'm still in shock that I finally had the courage to do this. I travelled from Vail, Colorado to have a breast augmentation in Dallas, where I had family to stay with for a week after the surgery. I had never been so nervous in my life! The staff was supportive 100% of the time. They always to
About Dr. David Azouz, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528139110
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
- Toronto General Hospital
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azouz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azouz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azouz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azouz works at
Dr. Azouz speaks Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Azouz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azouz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azouz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azouz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.